Greek court backs Russian suspect’s extradition

Greece’s Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a request to extradite a Russian cybercrime suspect to the United States to stand trial for allegedly laundering billions of dollars using the virtual currency bitcoin.

Alexander Vinnik made his final appearance at an Athens court Wednesday amid an ongoing legal battle between the US and Russia, who are both seeking his extradition.

Greece’s justice minister will ultimately decide on whether Vinnik will be sent to Russia or the US.

The 38-year-old former bitcoin platform operator denies any wrongdoing but is not contesting the Russian request on less serious charges.

He was arrested at a northern Greek holiday resort in July and a lower court has already approved his extradition to the US. [AP]