Journalists call 24-hour strike for Thursday
The Athens Journalists' Union (ESIEA) has called a 24-hour strike for Thursday to protest against wage cuts and layoffs in the media sector, hit by the recession as the country struggles to recover from a debt-crisis.
The action will suspend television news bulletins on Thursday and the printing of daily newspapers on Friday.