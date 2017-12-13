NEWS |

 
Journalists call 24-hour strike for Thursday

TAGS: Media, Strike

The Athens Journalists' Union (ESIEA) has called a 24-hour strike for Thursday to protest against wage cuts and layoffs in the media sector, hit by the recession as the country struggles to recover from a debt-crisis.

The action will suspend television news bulletins on Thursday and the printing of daily newspapers on Friday.

