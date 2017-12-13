The Nutcracker | Athens | December 20-30

Already boasting 26 sold-out performances of repertoire classics in the Greek capital, the Grigorovich Ballet Theater of Russia is returning with E.T.A. Hoffmann's ever-popular Christmas tale “The Nutcracker.” The production – which will go on stage at the Athens Concert Hall every day except Christmas Eve from December 20 to 30, with two shows on most days – features leading soloists from the Bolshoi and costumes designed by the acclaimed Simon Virsaladze. Tickets range from 15 to 60 euros and are already on sale at the venue's box office, so book early.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr