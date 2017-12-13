Pilobolus takes audience into ‘Shadowland’

Members of the Pilobolus dance theater perform ‘Shadowland’ for the media ahead of the show’s premiere at the Athens Concert Hall on Wednesday night. The American company is in the Greek capital through Sunday with a total of eight performances that combine dance and acrobatics in a tale recounting a young girl’s nightmares. Pilobolus is one of several top-flight acts that will be appearing in the Greek capital over the holiday season, which also include the Grigorovich Ballet Theater of Russia in Tchaikovsky’s festive favorite ‘The Nutcracker.’ [Haris Akriviadis/ANA-MPA]