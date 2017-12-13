Mom and three kids injured in roller coaster accident

Police arrested two people on Wednesday after a roller coaster accident at an amusement park in Aigio, western Greece.

The accident occurred when the last car on the ride, carrying a 39-year-old woman and her three children – two boys, aged 12 and 5, and a 4-year-old girl – derailed for unknown reasons.

The woman and the children were taken to a local hospital for medical examinations.

Police, who arrested the 38-year-old roller coaster operator as well as its 34-year-old owner, are conducting an investigation into the cause of the accident.