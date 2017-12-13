ATHEX: Greek stocks head north

The drop in Greek bond yields and window dressing efforts in the approach to year-end contributed to a healthy rise in stock prices at Athinon Avenue on Wednesday, while two package transactions for Eurobank and Grivalia Properties sent trading volume soaring.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 749.76 points, adding 1.53 percent to Tuesday’s 738.44 points. The large-cap FTSE-26 index expanded 1.68 percent to 1,957.50 points, while small-caps contracted 2.39 percent.

The banks index jumped 2.39 percent, with Piraeus growing 4.17 percent, Eurobank rising 3.47 percent, Alpha ascending 3.39 percent and National improving 2.14 percent.

GEK Terna increased 3.57 percent, OTE augmented 2.99 percent, and Folli Follie and Jumbo advanced 2.96 percent. Motor Oil lost 1.97 percent and Fourlis fell 1.88 percent.

In total 69 stocks posted gains, 30 saw losses and 27 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 83.3 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 39.8 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index slid 1.16 percent to 69.00 points.