Eight in 10 Greeks are still struggling to make ends meet, despite the positive trend seen in economic indices, according to a survey released on Wednesday in Athens.

The survey carried out by polling firm MRB found that 68 percent of respondents were covering basic needs “with great difficulty,” while 12.7 percent said they could no longer manage.

The survey was conducted between December 1 and 8 among a sample of 2,000 voters.

[Xinhua]