A prosecutor’s order calling for the case of six advisers to the country’s privatization agency TAIPED to be reopened was seen on Wednesday as more or less expected, given that it is back in the hands of the same prosecutor, Andreas Karaflos.

The case continues to constitute a problem in relations between the government and the country’s creditors, as is that against the former head of the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), Andreas Georgiou.

Legal sources said on Wednesday that the decision by Karaflos to take the TAIPED experts’ case to court represented a negative development for the government, with one noting that it was no coincidence, particularly after the public confrontation between Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis and the president of the Council of State, Nikos Sakellariou, last Sunday.