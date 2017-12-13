The government and Greece’s creditors have agreed that the contract for the concession to the ETVA BIPE - Goldair consortium of a freight center on a 0.59-square kilometer plot at Thriasio, western Attica, owned by state railway property firm Gaiaose, will be approved in Parliament by next month.

At the same time, MPs must also ratify the announcement of a tender for the concession of another 1.4 sq.km. plot at Thriasio – in which China’s Cosco is interested, possibly in cooperation with Trainose, sources from the Chinese group have told Kathimerini.

The revised agreement with the creditors provides for the drafting of alternative scenarios for the new tender by the end of January. It will be officially announced as a public-private partnership by July. The bidder that undertakes the 1.4 sq.km. plot will have to complete a project planned by state railway works company Ergose. This concerns spaces for cargo storage, customs and offices, as well as additional storage spaces, complete with equipment such as gantry cranes.

The property already has two major logistics spaces in which Cosco and others have expressed an interest, while the entire complex represents part of the targets of a three-year economic cooperation plan between Greece and China.