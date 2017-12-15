Homeless man burned after fire in abandoned building

A homeless man was hospitalized with minor burns early on Friday after a fire broke out in an abandoned building in which he had sought shelter in the Thessaloniki suburb of Eleftherio-Kordelio.

The local fire service was briefed shortly before 2 a.m. that a fire had broken out in the derelict building and 12 firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

The man was transferred to the city's Ippokrateio hospital for treatment to his burns.

Meanwhile an investigation was launched into the cause of the blaze. It appears the man may have lit a fire himself to warm himself.