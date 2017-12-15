Mitsotakis says Tusk ‘wrong’ to propose abolition of quotas

Greek opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has voiced his opposition to calls by European Council President Donald Tusk for the abolition of mandatory quotas on relocating refugees across the European Union.

Arriving at a meeting of the center-right European People’s Party (EPP) in Brussels, Mitsotakis said Tusk’s proposal was “wrong.”

“It is wrong not only because the existing relocation scheme, albeit on a small scale, has worked, it is also wrong because our union has been based on the fundamental principle of solidarity and the only way to express that solidarity in practice is fair and proportional burden-sharing,” he said.