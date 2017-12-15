Mitsotakis discusses migration with Merkel in Brussels

Greek opposition leader met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the European People’s Party summit in Brussels, during which they discussed key aspects of the migration crisis, reports said Friday.

Mitsotakis reportedly stressed the need to accelerate asylum applications in Greece in order to improve the effectiveness of the EU’s relocation scheme and facilitate the return of irregular migrants to Turkey.

Mitsotakis also emphasized the need to reform the Dublin system in a way that harmonizes asylum rules across the bloc, reports said.