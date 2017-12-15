Police to replace security guards at Athens metro and ISAP

Police officers will be replacing private security guards at the Greek capital's metro and ISAP electric railway stations, according to an agreement reached between the Hellenic Police (ELAS) and the Transport Ministry.

ELAS will supply a force of 200 officers whose sole task will be to guard commuters and public property, as well as to cover security gaps that have been observed on the public transport system.

The measure is expected to result in savings of 4 million euros for the cash-strapped ministry, while the agreement also includes some perks for ELAS such as free transportation for its staff.