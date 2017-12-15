The Acropolis Museum has put together a program of fun educational events this holiday season for families with children. These include a workshop (in Greek only) in which participants will build a miniature version of an ancient Greek temple with Lego, narratives (in Greek and English) on the people, heroes and monsters of Greek mythology, and music events. To find out more and book places, visit www.theacropolismuseum.gr.

Acropolis Museum, 12 Dionysiou Areopagitou,

Acropolis, tel 210.900.0900