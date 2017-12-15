The Marseilles-based Aflam Association for the arts and cinema, and the Greek Film Archive present four films that illustrate developments in cinema in the Arab world, at the archive’s premises this weekend. Saturday’s screenings are a documentary by Luc Joule and Sebastien Jousse, “C’est quoi ce travail?,” which looks at how the workers of an auto factory on the outskirts of Paris deal with news of the plant’s impending sale (at 6 p.m.) and Ziad Kalthoum’s “Taste of Cement,” about a group of Syrian workers building a skyscraper in war-ravaged Beirut (9 p.m.). Sunday’s 6 p.m. screening is Hicham Lasri’s “Headbang Lullaby,” on a policeman’s efforts to keep the peace in the streets of Casablanca during the 1986 World Cup final, followed at 9 p.m. by Annemarie Jacir’s “Wajib,” which explores the relationship between a father and his estranged son on the occasion of his daughter’s wedding. All the screenings are in their original language with English subtitles.

Greek Film Archive, 48 Iera Odos &

Megalou Alexandrou, Kerameikos,

tel 210.361.2046