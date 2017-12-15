The Canadian Embassy in Athens and the Boroume (We Can) social solidarity campaign present two screenings at Athens’s Danaos cinema on Saturdayand Sunday of “Theater of Life.” The 2016 Canadian documentary by Peter Svatek tells the story of the Refettorio Ambrosiano, an extraordinary soup kitchen conceived by renowned chef Massimo Bottura, who invited 60 of the world's best chefs to join him to cook for refugees and the homeless of Milan. Screenings start at 4 p.m. and admission costs 5 euros for viewers who also bring a donation of canned goods.

Danaos, 109 Kifissias, Panormou,

tel 210.692.2657