German Inventions | Athens | To December 22

Be they cars, telephones of computers, German inventions have been at the forefront of technological developments are still showing the way to the future. In cooperation with the Fraunhofer and Max Planck institutes, the Goethe Institute in Athens is hosting a show on past and future breakthroughs in seven fields, including medicine, communications and energy. Running through December 22, admission to the show, aimed mainly at young people aged 15 to 25, is free of charge.

Goethe Institute, 14-16 Omirou,

tel 210.366.1000