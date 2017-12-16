On Sunday, December 17, the Fuzz Club will be hosting its Christmas Boogie #6 with live rock 'n' roll. The event will feature bands and artists from Greece and abroad, including DJ sets. This year the Czech Republic's 6 Fireballs will be headlining the festivities with hits from the golden age of rock 'n' roll. Opening for them will be the HiRollers, who've been providing the music for swing and rock 'n' roll dance parties in Greece since 2005. Tickets cost 10 euros, and can be booked online at viva.gr. The party starts at 8 p.m.

Fuzz Club, Patriarchou Ioakim 1, Moschato

tel 210.345.0817