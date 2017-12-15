SNFCC nominated for international architectural award

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) on Athens’s southern coast has been included among the nominees in the international section of the 2018 awards by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).

Bestowed every two years, the prestigious award is reserved for “a building which exemplifies design excellence, architectural ambition and delivers meaningful social impact.”

The culture and leisure park designed by acclaimed Italian architect Renzo Piano is the only Greek nominee among 62 buildings in 30 countries for next year’s RIBA prize.

The SNFCC’s recognition by RIBA follows a series of awards and distinctions that include the European Solar Prize 2017 in the architecture and urban planning category.