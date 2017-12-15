McArthurGlen Athens at Spata, eastern Attica, will be the focus of union protests this Sunday against the opening of stores on Sundays and unofficial holidays.

December 17 is the first of three consecutive Sundays when stores will stay open, with the aim of serving Christmas shoppers, and the Hellenic Federation of Private Employees has called a 24-hour strike culminating in a rally at the pictured discount designer outlet mall at noon.

McArthurGlen’s undeclared plans to open on December 26 may have been stymied, as the state has officially made Boxing Day a holiday, but it may open on January 2, as it did this year, on a day when stores traditionally remain closed.