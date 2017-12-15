Elderly fight for their pensions

Greek pensioners take part in a demonstration against austerity measures that include further cuts to their income, outside Parliament in central Athens, on Friday. Thousands of elderly people took part in the rally which paralyzed traffic in the center of the Greek capital. "They are taking money from us that took a lifetime of effort to earn and which we owe no one," said the head of the association of pensioners at the Social Security Foundation (IKA), Dimos Koumbouris. The pensioners also protested government tax hikes and increases in social security contributions. [ANA-MPA]