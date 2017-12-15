ND conference to focus on hammering out policy goals

New Democracy president Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be inaugurating the conservative party’s 11th two-day conference – aimed at hammering out key policy goals – in Athens on Saturday but is not expected to make his main speech until Sunday.

“It is an excellent opportunity to present our vision of how the country can move forward,” Mitsotakis said in reference to the conference in an interview on Thursday in Brussels, where he was attending a meeting of the European People’s Party (EEP).

“Right now we have a significant lead in opinion polls but we have to convince as many Greeks as possible that we have a succinct plan for returning Greece to sustainable growth,” he said.

EEP secretary-general Antonio Lopez-Isturiz, Cypriot Finance Minister Harris Georgiades and EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos are also expected to address the New Democracy conference.