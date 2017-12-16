Ministers attend Elefsina conference on anti-flood work

Several key ministers attended a conference in Elefsina, western Attica, on Saturday, aimed at improving anti-flood works in the region following catastrophic floods last month that killed more than 20 people and wreaked massive damage to state infrastructure and private property.

Regional authorities have already approved a 500-million-euro program for anti-flood works.

According to State Minister Christoforos Vernadakis, the aim of the conference is to upgrade the region, which has been hurt by unchecked construction and industry.

Interior Minister Panos Skourletis, Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas and Environment Minister Giorgos Stathakis were among the speakers at the event.