Police are tightening patrols in downtown Athens after a 32-year-old Algerian man was shot and wounded in the city’s central Varvakeios Market in the early hours of Saturday.

The victim, who is being treated at Evangelismos Hospital for an injury to his leg, initially told police that he had been shot by a man trying to mug him at around 2.15 a.m. He later confessed to have known the perpetrator, admitting that they had personal differences.