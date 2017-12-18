MULTIMEDIA |

 
Budget for 2018 goes to a vote in Parliament on Tuesday

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos (r) talks to Alternate Minister Giorgos Houliarakis during a parliamentary debate of next year’s budget, which goes to a vote in the House on Tuesday. The budget forecasts a robust growth rate of 2.5 percent, a primary surplus worth 3.8 percent of gross domestic product and 2 billion euros in additional tax increases and spending cuts. The opposition has slammed the leftist-led government for ushering in more austerity despite its pledges to roll it back but authorities insist the economy is improving. [Eurokinissi]

