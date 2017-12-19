COMMENT |

 

Sending the wrong signal

Although we’re not in pre-election period, the government has launched a campaign of handouts and politically motivated appointments. Greece has just won back the confidence of international markets, but this trust remains extremely fragile.

Unless the political class makes it clear that it has shed its bad habits, the consequences could be catastrophic. No one in the EU would be willing to approve a loan to Greece, regardless of the terms and conditions attached to it.

