Sugarpie & The Candymen | Athens | December 21-27

Christmas this year at the Half Note jazz club is all about uplifting swing and rock 'n’ roll, with Sugarpie & The Candymen performing their first shows in Greece from December 21 to 27. The band was formed in 2008 by five friends in Italy looking to marry swing with gypsy jazz and pure rock. Tickets cost 20-30 euros and shows start at 9.30 p.m. on Thursday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and 10.30 p.m. Friday through Monday.

Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310, www.halfnote.gr