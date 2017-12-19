Bach's Christmas Oratorio | Athens | December 20

Under the baton of Marc Minkowski, French period instrument ensemble Les Musiciens du Louvre, known for its bold, refreshing approaches to Baroque and classical works, will be performing cantatas from J.S. Bach’s emblematic Christmas Oratorio at the Athens Concert Hall on Wednesday, December 20. Founded in 1982 by Minkowski, then aged just 19, the ensemble has contributed to the revival of early music in France and continues to expand its repertory. Joining the ensemble are sopranos Lenneke Ruiten and Ηelene Walter, countertenor Christopher Ainslie, alto Helena Rasker, tenors Paul Schweinester and Valerio Contaldo, and bass James Platt. Ticket prices range from 19 to 70 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr