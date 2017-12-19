Court decision paves way for housing at Chios migrant camp

A court on the eastern Aegean island of Chios on Tuesday rejected an appeal by the municipal authority against refugee housing.



The decision paves the way for the Migration Ministry to place small residential units like prefabricated container homes to provide protection against the elements to vulnerable residents of the Vial refugee and migrant processing center.

The municipal authority had challenged the plan over fears that the placement of housing units would signal a more permanent housing solution for refugees and migrants at the overcrowded camp, when the demand of the local community is that the camp’s residents be transferred to mainland Greece.