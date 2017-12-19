Snow falls in northern Greece as temperatures drop across country

Several parts of northern Greece, as well as higher altitudes in the central mainland saw snowfall on Tuesday, as temperatures dropped across the country following weeks of unseasonably warm weather.

With lows ranging from -5 to 8 degrees Celsius depending on altitude, the regions of Halkidiki, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace started the day with showers, and sleet and snow flurries on higher parts. In the mountains of Central Macedonia, motorists had to use snow chains at higher altitude, where ice had formed on rural roads.

Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday were expected to range from 1-5 Celsius in central and southern Greece, 6-11 in the islands of the Ionian and northern Aegean, 8-16 in the rest of the Aegean and 12-16 in Crete and Rhodes.

In central Athens, temperatures will be a cool 7-11 degrees Celsius, dropping in the mountains surrounding the capital and bringing sleet and snow to altitudes of above 400 meters.

The weather in Thessaloniki will be overcast with the threat of sporadic showers and temperatures will range from 1-6 Celsius.