Germans continue to choose Greece for their summer holidays

The majority of Germans are looking to take their holidays closer to home next summer, with Greece being a favorite, even though exotic destinations continue to be alluring, a German newspaper has reported.

According to Frankfurter Rundschau, quoted by Greece’s ANA-MPA news agency, Greece is becoming an increasingly popular holiday destination for Germans, particularly since bookings for Turkey have dropped in recent years due to security concerns.

The ANA-MPA also said that according to the German Travel Association (DRV), agents in that country saw a 30 percent increase of travel to Greece in 2017, with the number of German tourists visiting the sunny Mediterranean country rising by 700,000 to 3.2 million people, compared with 2016. The rise next year is expected to be even larger, DRV reportedly says.

Thomas Cook, moreover, is reported as saying that Greece is Germans’ second-favorite holiday destination for 2018 so far, while the Tui group is said to be designing more attractive officers for German families, signing agreements with five new hotels, in Rhodes, Corfu, Kos and the western Peloponnese.