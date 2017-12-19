Food products withdrawn from Greek supermarkets after poisoning threat

Food products were withdrawn from supermarkets in Athens and Thessaloniki after threats of contamination were posted on a Greek anarchist website, Greek authorities announced on Tuesday.



According to a Greek police announcement, the counter-terrorism service is investigating the case, seeking to locate and arrest the perpetrators who have warned that they have contaminated with hydrochloric acid soft drinks, fresh milk, and sausages produced by three companies.



According to the proclamation of the so-called "Green-Black Arsonists" the anti-establishment group intends to put the contaminated products back on supermarket shelves between December 20 and 24.



As a precautionary measure, the Greek Food Control Agency, in cooperation with Coca Cola, Delta and Ifantis manufacturers, as well as supermarkets, have suggested the withdrawal of the specific products and urged consumers not to consume them in the coming days.



Similar threats were made by anarchists also in 2013 and 2016 ahead of the Christmas holidays and thousands of products were withdrawn from supermarkets.



The previous investigations did not find sabotaged packages, but authorities still take the threat seriously.



[Xinhua]