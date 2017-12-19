The new NUVA M6

The most powerful member of the family. The new power boat NUVA M6 is born.



After the world premiere few weeks ago at the Barcelona International Boat Show, and recently in Valencia Boat Show, the NUVA M6 was the center of attention and we will soon start the production with a solid demand. The NUVA M6 stands out for its design and easy manoeuvre. It allows you to enjoy recreational boating, with an extremely competitive pricing, keeping the highest quality standards. Its design and production are entirely made in Barcelona.



The NUVA M6 has been designed by Barcelona Yacht Design (BYD) applying innovative solutions and adapting to the vision and demands of the NUVA team.



The M6 has a modern design and the deck is shaped taking into consideration every detail. With that we achieve a spacious area to enjoy with family and friends – making the most out of its 2,48 meter beam. The new NUVA also counts with a cabin with bed for 2 persons and a chemical WC.



For the engine, we have worked closely with the Spanish branch of Yamaha Europe. With the Yamaha´s outboards, NUVA shares the same values that define the quality of the product: innovation, reliability and performance.



The great performances – 30 knots with a 100 horsepower – of this audacious model are obtained not only because its highperformance hull shapes but also to the construction process and the high-quality materials used on the production plant. Optionally, there’s the possibility to install an outboard of150hp, which allow you to reach a top speed of 34 knots, or, the most powerful version, with an 200hp which will take us on speeds around 40-42 knots.



Equal as it’s buddy, the MS6, this new model has a 5,99m length making it the best partner to trailer, launch from the trailer and enjoy coastal or inland waters.



