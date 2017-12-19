German-Greek chamber plans host of activities

The German-Greek Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday it is focusing its efforts for 2018 on strengthening the exports of Greek enterprises and attracting new investments to the country.

In an Athens press conference, the chamber added that it is planning three major business missions to the countries of Latin America, Asia and the Arabian Peninsula, while actively supporting the exporting activity of the five main pillars of the Greek economy: tourism, energy, food and drink, services, and information and communications technology.

It also announced that it is planning to open a lifelong learning center next year, initially focusing on tourism professionals.