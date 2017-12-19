ATHEX: Stocks head up for 5th session

A late surge by Greek stocks on Tuesday offset the losses racked up earlier in the session, leaving a balanced picture at the end of trade as the benchmark rose for a fifth session in a row. However, the continued slide in trading volume has dimmed the prospects of a “year-end rally.”

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 783.99 points, adding just 0.03 percent to Monday’s 783.76 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.04 percent to 2,036.60 points, and mid-caps advanced 0.85 percent.

The banks index grew 0.54 percent, as Piraeus jumped 3.73 percent, National improved 0.98 percent and Alpha edged 0.22 percent higher, while Eurobank lost 1.25 percent. Terna Energy slumped 2.62 percent, Hellenic Petroleum gave up 2.11 percent and Motor Oil declined 1.88 percent.

In total 45 stocks reported gains, 44 sustained losses and 36 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 57.9 million euros, down from Monday’s 70.3 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 1.67 percent to 68.11 points.