Justice Ministry to tweak 'pothen esches' legislation after verdict

The government intends to make a fresh attempt to update the regulations governing derivation of wealth (“pothen esches”) forms, Alternate Justice Minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos announced on Tuesday, adding that new legislation would be drawn up after the holidays.

This comes in the wake of the Council of State canceling the latest version of the legislation as some of its provisions, including the declaration of cash and valuables, were deemed illegal.

The decision has fueled a war of words between the government and the judiciary.

Papangelopoulos suggested that the justice system “wounded itself” by throwing out the government’s legislation but insisted that the necessary changes would be made in the new year.

Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis spoke of an “institutional problem” because the appeal against the pothen esches demands had been launched by judges.