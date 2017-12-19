Greek prosecutor probes case of model held in Hong Kong on drugs charges

Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou has launched a preliminary investigation to establish whether a 19-year-old Greek fashion model who is being held in Hong Kong on drug smuggling charges should also face charges in Greece.

The police’s drugs squad has asked judicial officials to investigate whether the young woman had accomplices in Greece.

The woman’s lawyer, Sakis Kehagioglou, has also requested that his client be brought back to Greece to face trial.

The woman was arrested at Hong Kong International Airport last month after cocaine with a street value of around 300,000 euros was found in her rucksack. She had just arrived on a flight from Ethiopia.