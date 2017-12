The Public Power Corporation (PPC) said Tuesday that it is sending energy-saving LED light bulbs to almost 1,700 large families that are listed on its register of vulnerable groups.

PPC also sent the same type of light bulbs to residents of the small, remote islands of Agathonisi, Aghios Efstratios and Gavdos.

The company said the campaign aims to help households facing financial difficulties and to reduce emissions.