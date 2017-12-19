Notaries pull out of auctions

The association representing notaries in Athens, Piraeus and the Dodecanese said on Tuesday that its members will not take part in most property auctions until at least January 10.

This is the latest abstention by the notaries, who are demanding that the government adopt the measures it agreed with the officials to improve the protection they receive when auctions are carried out.

The boycott means the auctions scheduled to take place in courts today, on December 27 and January 3, involving tax authorities, banks and social security funds, will have to be resceduled.

The action by the notaries does not apply to electronic property auctions, which are expected to proceed as normal today.