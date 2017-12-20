Hostage to interests

The quality of a country’s media largely determines its democracy. Greece always had a problem in this area, mainly because a large chunk of its media survived due to clientelism.

A change was needed and this came about in part due to the financial crisis, which led to the fall of many media firms.

However, the government’s bid to create its own vested media interests has turned the country into a hostage of sorts. It will pay a price for this, as will democracy.