Nikos Kazantzakis Tribute | Athens | To February 25

The Benaki Museum, in cooperation with Kazantzakis Publications, has put together a tribute to the great Cretan writer Nikos Kazantzakis, with exhibits on display at three of the museum's venues. At the Pireos Street annex, visitors can see notes, letters and manuscripts that shed light on the author's life. The Ghika Gallery has an exhibition of drawings by Nikos Hadjikyriakos-Ghika for the English translation of Kazantzakis’s “Odyssey,” while the Museum of Islamic Art part showcases the writer's impressions of Eastern philosophies and countries. “Nikos Kazantzakis: The Eternal World-Roamer” will be inaugurated on Thursday, December 21. For more information, call 210.367.1000 or visit www.benaki.gr.

Benaki Museum Pireos Street Annex, 138 Pireos & Andronikou;

Ghika Gallery, 3 Kriezotou;

Museum of Islamic Art, 22 Aghion Asomaton & Dipylou