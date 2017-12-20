ND slams migration minister over Moria camp violence

Opposition New Democracy on Wednesday challenged Migration Minister Yiannis Mouzalas over a violent brawl on Tuesday night at the migrant processing center of Moria, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos.

“We ask Mr Mouzalas directly: do we need to mourn more lives before he does what’s needed?” said an announcement signed by the conservative party’s shadow ministers for migration policy, Militiadis Varvitsiotis, and island policy, Haralambos Athanasiou.

At least a dozen people were in hospital on Wednesday after rival groups at the camp became embroiled in a violent brawl that saw rocks being thrown and fires started.

“The latest incident at Moria in Lesvos confirms the utter chaos prevailing at the island’s reception and identification centers, with SYRIZA’s exclusive responsibility,” ND’s announcement said.

“The government is like a spectator watching what unfolds every day, having failed entirely in managing every facet of this multidimensional problem,” it added.

Brawls between resident at the badly overcrowded camp are quite frequent, though tend to be more limited than Tuesday night’s incident, which reportedly went on for several hours. The exact extent of the injuries suffered by the victims and the damage to the facility as a result of the upheaval have not been made public.