ANEL says Commission president’s extreme right comment ‘malicious’

A comment made by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker that he would work with all of the ministers in Austria’s new government, including those of the far right, just as he did with the chief of Greece’s “extreme right” Independent Greeks has promoted a reaction from the right-wing nationalist party.

Independent Greeks (ANEL), the junior member in Greece’s coalition government with leftist SYRIZA, issued an announcement on Wednesday saying Juncker’s comment referring to Defense Minister and ANEL chief Panos Kammenos is “malicious.”

“Mr Juncker’s eclectic ties with the Austrian and neo-Nazi far right cannot be hidden try as he may to find unfounded and weak excuses,” ANEL spokeswoman Mantalena Papadopoulou said.

“It is malicious on the part of the Commission president to equate Austria’s neo-Nazi party to the centrist and patriotic movement of Independent Greeks, in his quest for an alibi to justify his stance,” she added.

To hear Juncker’s full comment, click here.