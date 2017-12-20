FYROM wiretapping suspects face extradition

A prosecutor recommended to the Council of Appeals Court Judges in Thessaloniki on Wednesday that two men arrested in Greece on suspicion of being involved in a wiretapping scandal in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) should be returned to their homeland to stand trial.

The two men, aged 51 and 35, were arrested in October at Thessaloniki’s Makedonia Airport while trying to travel to Budapest on forged passports. That is when Greek police officers realized that Interpol had issued arrest warrants for the pair.

They are believed to have been involved in a wiretapping scheme allegedly masterminded by former FYROM prime minister Nikola Gruevski and his counterintelligence chief, which is said to have targeted some 20,000 people, including political opponents.

During Wednesday's hearing in Thessaloniki, which took place behind closed doors, the two men reportedly argued that their lives could be in danger if they are returned to FYROM.

The Greek judges are due to deliver their decision on the suspects’ extradition on Friday.