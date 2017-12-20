ATHEX: Local stocks continue to head higher

Wednesday’s sixth consecutive session of gains for the benchmark of the Athens stock market took it to a new three-month high, on respectable turnover and significant gains for the majority of blue chips, including banks.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 789.74 points, adding 0.79 percent to Tuesday’s 783.99 points. In the last six sessions it has advanced 6.95 percent in total.



The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.64 percent to 2,036.60 points, and mid-caps rose 1.19 percent.

The banks index added 0.80 percent as Piraeus ascended 3.27 percent and Eurobank improved 1.77 percent. Viohalco outperformed, jumping 3.66 percent, Terna Energy grew 2.69 percent, Folli Follie climbed 1.90 percent and EYDAP water company was up 1.49 percent.

Jumbo lost 1.53 percent and Motor Oil continued its slide, falling 0.96 percent.

In total 63 stocks registered gains, 39 took losses and 33 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 88 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 57.9 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.13 percent to 68.02 points.