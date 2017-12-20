Cars entering the center of Athens should pay an annual toll of between 20 and 70 euros depending on each vehicle’s emissions, according to the Association of Car Importers-Representatives (SEAA).

The reasons behind this proposal are the poor results of the measure allowing low-emission vehicles into the city center without restrictions, the need to meet a European Commission target to cut emissions in half by 2030, and the fact that the average age of cars in Greece exceeds 13.5 years.

The SEAA proposal would do away with the odd-even rationing system currently enforced in downtown Athens, instead only allowing entry to cars bearing a sticker indicating they have paid the toll, with a special discount for city center residents. New technology cars are seen paying 20 euros and the oldest category 70 euros per annum. SEAA advises that cars entering central Athens be monitored via cameras able to read the stickers.

The proposed new system would not affect the existing restrictions on diesel-powered vehicles, whereby diesel-powered passenger cars and trucks up to 4 tons which are Euro 4 or older are not allowed in greater Athens and Thessaloniki.