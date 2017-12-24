Special benefits and one-off bonuses are not the solution to the pauperization of Greek society, because the problem stems from the fact that taxes and social security contributions are putting an impossible strain on ever-shrinking incomes.

If the government doesn’t come up with a legitimate way to start generating wealth soon, the current model will collapse. What it is trying to do instead is muster up support by handing out money and making civil service appointments, while also stoking public reaction to mounting austerity.

Sure, there is an overwhelming need for a safety net that will protect those who are suffering the most because of the crisis. This, however, needs to be created in combination with measures that will open up the economy and make it more competitive, with fair growth that will ensure that any new wealth is spread around equally.

If the government does not change its tune, it will simply push more and more people close to the poverty line and make it that much harder for the economy to recover.