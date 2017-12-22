Heavy snowfall traps bus in Peloponnese mountains

Heavy snowfall in the mountains of the northern Peloponnese on Friday caused numerous problems on the rural road network.

On the Pounta-Kalavryta road, a tour bus carrying 34 passengers and a number of cars were forced to halt for several hours in heavy snowfall as they waited for conditions to clear and allow them to continue their journeys safely.

Civil protection authorities are advising motorists, especially those using mountain roads, to check for weather updates before embarking on their journey, to inform family and friends of their plans and to keep a set of snow chains in their vehicle.