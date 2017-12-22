Pharmacists threaten legal action against liberalization

Pharmacists are threatening to take recourse to the European Court of Justice against the liberalization of drugstores.

Under its bailout agreement in 2015, Greece agreed to allow individuals who do not have a pharmacist’s degree to open a dispensary.

The Council of State had annulled the measure on the grounds that it was introduced on the ministerial level, but the Health Ministry is now pushing for a presidential decree, prompting fresh anger from pharmacists, who had gone on protracted strikes when the measure was first discussed in 2015.