Maziotis stabbed in prison beating, website claims

Nikos Maziotis, the self-professed leader of the Revolutionary Struggle urban guerrilla group, was attacked in Attica’s Korydallos Prison with a knife by fellow inmates, according to a post on an anti-establishment website on Friday.

The post claimed that Maziotis sustained a stab wound to the stomach while “around 10 prisoners” repeatedly punched him in the head and ribs.



Two or three of the assailants were “more active” than the others, the site said.

Maziotis, who was transferred to the hospital wing of the prison, had spent time at the Geniko Kratiko state hospital in Nikaia, near Piraeus, earlier this month, along with his partner Pola Roupa, following a protracted hunger strike.

Doctors at the time issued a statement accusing authorities of violating the right of patients to refuse treatment and illegally using a hospital as a place of detention.

Maziotis and Roupa were protesting the alleged violation of an agreement that they be allowed to communicate with their child and their lawyers without hindrance.

Apart from the hunger strike, Maziotis had also protested by starting a fire in his cell.

Both are serving time in Korydallos Prison for terrorist acts.